Community Spotlight: Bemidji Relay For Life Offers Shopping With A Purpose

We’ve all heard the saying “shop until you drop.” Well, these people are shopping for a good cause: the team named the Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Dirty Dogs held its first Stuff Your Closet Sale where all proceeds benefit the fight against cancer.

“To raise money for the American Cancer Society, to raise funds for research for helping people with cancer,” said Bemidji Veterinary Hospital Dirty Dog’s Co-Captain Stefanie Benson. “There’s tons of different things they can go to www.americancancersociety.org.”

This year’s Relay for Life will be held at the Sanford Center. Benson has personal reasons on why she participates.

“I mean there are so many different people that are affected by cancer every year and both of my grandparents on both sides were affected.”

There was plenty of shopping to do with clothing for women, men and children. Customers bought as much as they could stuff in a bag, and it only cost them two bucks.

Customer Winnie Pelawa said she found a lot of good things today. “Yes, not just for myself but my nephew and his five kids.”

“I think it’s super when people will do things to raise money for different causes,” said Pelawa.

Several showed up to take advantage of a sale and give back at the same time.

“A lot of it goes to just research as a whole and other things as a whole other services as a whole for people and their families and their caregivers going through cancer treatments and things like that,” said Benson. “I think it’s just super important to do this every single year.”

Any of the remaining clothes will be donated to local agencies.

For more information on the Relay For Life of Beltrami County visit www.relayforlife.org/beltramimn.