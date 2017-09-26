Community Spotlight: Bemidji Hears About The State’s Haunted Tales

If you’ve ever wondered about Minnesota’s most renowned haunted places, then have no fear because Stately Spirits: Stories, Legends and Tales from Haunted Places is here. It all took place at the Bemidji Public Library.

“As long as you’re going on a road trip, you might as well have something interesting to do on the way there, on the way back,” said Robert Halbrook, host of the Minnesota Stately Spirits event. “There are marvelous books written by wonderful authors that have all sorts of great haunted locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, etc.”

Halbrook has been doing these programs for more than 20 years and presents the free program for the community to take advantage of library resources.

“I learned about more of the ghost stories that I knew already, I had known several of them and have some of my own,” said guest Cal Rice. “I found out more about them.”

The program is recommended for anyone aged ten and up. Audience members went on a journey from Minneapolis to St. Paul and heard stories about a woman searching for her lost love who finds him deceased. Some of the tales of spirits are derived from Bemidji and surrounding areas.

“They say it’s haunted, I’m willing to believe it, so yes, it can be right here in Bemidji,” said Halbrook. “Over in Walker, there’s the Chase, I think it’s called the Chase Hotel. There are ghost stories all around, you just have to keep your ears open.”

The interactive hour-long show includes participation from the audience. They got to demonstrate the different tools ghost hunters used, such as a K2 meter. Actual artifacts from different locations that Halbrook mentioned are a part of the show like thermometers and a safety coffin.

The show is not only a place to hear ghost stories, but it’s also a place to share them. It also teaches people about the unknown history.

The program is funded to preserve Minnesota’s arts and cultural heritage.