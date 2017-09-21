DONATE

Community Members Learn The Realities Of Poverty

Sep. 21 2017
Poverty is a crisis that affects millions of Americans and one local organization put on a poverty simulation today, aiming to combat the stigma surrounding those living in poverty.

The United Way of Crow Wing and Southern Cass Counties hosted the event in Brainerd today, which put community members through a simulation of living a life in poverty.

The event was aimed at making people aware of how bad the crises is in Crow Wing County, which has a high population of people living in poverty.

More than 45 million Americans, or 14.5 percent of the population, live in poverty in the United States.

