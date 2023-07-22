Community Invited to Pay Respects to Fargo Officer Jake Wallin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The funeral for Jake Wallin, the Fargo police officer who was shot and killed on July 14th, is tomorrow at Pequot Lakes High School at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to show their support for Officer Wallin, his family, and the Fargo Police Department.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Fargo Police Department will be escorting Officer Wallin into Baxter, through Nisswa, and north on Patriot Avenue to the Pequot Lakes High School for the service. There will also be a procession after the service with all the represented agencies and their squads.

The public is welcome to show support on Saturday, July 22nd with encouraging signs, flags, or just a friendly wave. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office has suggested some safe areas and times to pay respects:

In Baxter around 8:15 a.m. at Dellwood Drive/Frontage Road

In Nisswa around 8:25 a.m. at the grass areas near downtown Nisswa

In Pequot Lakes around 8:35 a.m. at any area along Patriot Avenue

An area to observe the emergency vehicles leaving after the service would be Main Street in Pequot Lakes. The public is asked to not park vehicles on the side of Highway 210 or Highway 371.

