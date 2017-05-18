Community Heroes Recognized For Assisting During Bus Crash

It was the first opportunity for many to say “thank you” during a community heroes celebration to recognize the local heroes who helped at the scene of the tragic Bemidji school bus crash. It’s been two weeks since the Bemidji school bus was struck by another vehicle and rolled into a ditch. Witnesses to the crash and local residents who lived near the scene dropped what they were doing and rushed to help the bus load of students.

By day, one of the local heroes works as a nurse, and while driving that morning she saw the overturned bus. That is when her instinct to help kicked in and put her skills to work.

Overall 15 heroes were honored for their heroic efforts and bravery throughout the situation. A strong echo of applause came from the room as the heroes were named. Recognizing these individuals was something that emergency personnel and the Bemidji school district wanted to see happen.

The driver of the school bus briefly addressed the audience and said how grateful he was for all who helped. He also added that he was impressed with how well the kids handled the situation.

Some of the kids who were on that bus attended the celebration and wanted to personally thank those who helped at the scene of the crash.

Those who were recognized and honored remain extremely humble.

Each honoree received certificates from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Fire Department.