In this two-segment episode, join the many students of an outdoor plein air painting class with artist/instructor Arna Rennan & organizer Janet Brademan at a picturesque turn-of-the-century farmhouse in the rural Bagley, MN area. Also, wood artist Vince Cook invites us into his Brainerd studio where he completes an intricate, delicate kimiko wood wall hanging, and explains this specialized Japanese art form.