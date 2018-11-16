Common Goods Starts Their Holiday “I Hope” Campaign

Free cookies and hot cider were on hand today at the Common Goods Thrift Store as they celebrated the opening of their Christmas boutique.

Common Goods is a thrift store that donates all of its proceeds to Bridges of Hope, a non-profit organization that helps families in need. Yesterday common goods ripped everything off their shelves, and stocked them with holiday items. Common Goods is also starting their “I Hope” campaign for the holidays.

Bridges of hope has a goal of $60,000 for their “I Hope” campaign and you can either donate at the register of Common Goods or through their website at https://bridgesofhopemn.org/event/fall-campaign-nov-dec-2018/.

To hear more about the “I Hope” campaign hear from Common Goods’ Retail Manager, Andrea Martin, in the video below.