Collage Art Exhibit Opens at Franklin Arts Center

Remember doing those art projects where you cut pictures out of newspapers and magazines, and then put them into a collage? Well, a new exhibit recently opened up in Brainerd showcasing that unique style.

Martin Nelson unveiled his “Smiling With Eyes Closed” exhibition at the Franklin Arts Center on Friday. It’s a mixed media collage exhibit that displays the artist’s opinion on several different political issues ranging from gun control to global warming.

Nelson spent weeks searching through National Geographic magazines and old books to find the images. In total, there are twenty different collages at the showcase.

“Smiling With Eyes Closed” runs until June 23rd and is free to the public. All artwork displayed at the exhibit is up for sale.

To hear from the artist, check out the video below.