Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Collage Art Exhibit Opens at Franklin Arts Center

Anthony Scott
Jun. 11 2018
Leave a Comment

Remember doing those art projects where you cut pictures out of newspapers and magazines, and then put them into a collage? Well, a new exhibit recently opened up in Brainerd showcasing that unique style.

Martin Nelson unveiled his “Smiling With Eyes Closed” exhibition at the Franklin Arts Center on Friday. It’s a mixed media collage exhibit that displays the artist’s opinion on several different political issues ranging from gun control to global warming.

Nelson spent weeks searching through National Geographic magazines and old books to find the images. In total, there are twenty different collages at the showcase.

“Smiling With Eyes Closed” runs until June 23rd and is free to the public. All artwork displayed at the exhibit is up for sale.

To hear from the artist, check out the video below.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Van Gogh Quilt Art Challenge Exhibit Shares Art From Around the World

In Focus: Central Lakes College Students Display Abstract Art

Brainerd Library Hosts Historic Brainerd Water Tower Art Contest

Crossing Arts Alliance Displays Art From Local Youth

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Latest Story

Swanson and Nolan Campaign Visits Brainerd

Campaign season is starting to pick up steam in Minnesota, and as Mark Dayton’s term as governor comes to an end, the race for a new governor is
Posted on Jun. 11 2018

Latest Stories

Swanson and Nolan Campaign Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 11 2018

Significant Delays Expected as Construction Begins in Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 11 2018

One Million Meters Rowed, Over $30,000 Raised for Depression Awareness

Posted on Jun. 11 2018

Man Shot In Bemidji Apartment

Posted on Jun. 11 2018

Cass County Sheriff's Office Investigating Cass Lake Man's Death

Posted on Jun. 11 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.