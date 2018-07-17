Coleraine Woman Charged After 29.7 Grams of Meth Found In Home

A Coleraine woman is behind bars for drug related charges after investigators executed a search warrant of her home.

On July 16, investigators with the Grand Rapids Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Shana Karen Perry, 38, located on 204 Clemsen Avenue in Coleraine.

Upon arrival at the home, Investigators interviewed Perry while another officer searched the residence. During the search Perry’s 3-year-old child was present.

Perry admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana pipe in a “smoking room” that was attached to the kitchen area. She also told Investigators that she had a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe hidden behind a vent cover near her bed in her bedroom.

An officer searched the “smoking room” and located a multi-colored marijuana bong, a wooden tray containing loose marijuana, a blue metal one hitter marijuana pipe, a light blue marijuana pipe, a blue metal marijuana grinder and a “Blade” brand digital scale with known weights.

During a search of Perry’s purse, an officer located a small plastic baggie of marijuana inside a lipstick container, two marijuana pipes, and a small amount of suspected marijuana in a glass container.

During a search of Perry’s bedroom, an investigator located a number of small and large plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be methamphetamine and a glass pipe used for smoking meth.

The total weight of all methamphetamine seized from Perry’s bedroom was 29.7 grams.

Perry later told officers that she had not tell them about the methamphetamine hidden because she was scared.

Perry is charged with Felony Second Degree Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Felony Methamphetamine Related Crimes Involving Children.

Perry’s 3-year-old daughter was placed on a 72-hour hold and custody was transferred to another family member.

The incident was cross-reported to Itasca County Health and Human Services.