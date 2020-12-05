Coins for a Cause Helping Community Food Banks

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Coins for a Cause is a partnership with Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, FOX 9 and Minnesota food banks that allows residents to donate any spare change they may have that will support local food banks in area communities.

Participating Affinity Plus locations will host an in-person donation event Friday, Dec. 11 from 11-4 PM, where you will be able to drive up and donate your lose change.

All donors can enter for a chance to win a Minnesota Resort Getaway or a gift card contest, and the first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9.

In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change in the entryways of their participating branches from Monday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 10 during normal business hours.

