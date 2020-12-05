Lakeland PBS

Coins for a Cause Helping Community Food Banks

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 4 2020

Coins for a Cause is a partnership with Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, FOX 9 and Minnesota food banks that allows residents to donate any spare change they may have that will support local food banks in area communities.

Participating Affinity Plus locations will host an in-person donation event Friday, Dec. 11 from 11-4 PM, where you will be able to drive up and donate your lose change.

All donors can enter for a chance to win a Minnesota Resort Getaway or a gift card contest, and the first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and FOX 9.

In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change in the entryways of their participating branches from Monday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 10 during normal business hours.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Mark Fodness: A Great Coach, Teacher, and Friend to All

Bemidji United Way Holiday Gifts For Kids Program Registration Deadline Nears

Northland Arboretum Invites Public to This Year’s Winter Wonderland

Holiday Gifts For Kids Registration Deadline is Monday, December 7th

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.