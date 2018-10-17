Lakeland PBS
Coats For Kids Distributes Winter Gear To People Of All Ages In Need

Rachel Johnson
Oct. 17 2018
A partnership in Brainerd has been working for the last 32 years to ensure that area kids have a warm coat for the winter. The coats are collected throughout the year and are distributed every October at the Westgate Mall.

Kinship Partners, Hubbard Broadcasting, and Crystal Cleaners collects coats, hats, mittens, boots, and snow pants every year until the end of October. The program distributes around a thousand coats every year free of charge to community members of all ages.

“We actually collect coats year round and we store them until the fall. We wash them as they come in, or at least we try to, and after we get through washing them we store them until the distribution time comes and then we load them up,” Rick Bricker, the owner of Crystal Cleaners. “And the people at Westgate Mall have been kind enough to provide us with space over the years.”

The distribution will take place on Saturday, October 27 in the old Footlocker store in the mall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. children have to be present to receive a coat. Anybody is welcome to stop by and receive winter gear.

“It’s just an absolute amazing thing to be able to see the people that come in and get these coats. One of the things people don’t understand is you get a free coat but there’s no paperwork to fill out. This is you come in and it’s just based on need and so we see over a thousand kids served every year,” explained David Downing, Kinship Partners Executive Director.

If you would like to donate a coat, they can be dropped off at Crystal Cleaners in Brainerd or Crosby until this Friday, October 17.

