Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Campaign Now Underway for 2022
Minnesota’s Click It or Ticket statewide seat belt campaign is now underway for 2022.
The campaign, which runs May 23rd through June 5th, strives to stop the preventable loss of life to families across Minnesota. Troopers, deputies, and officers participate in the campaign, which includes extra patrols, to keep Minnesotans alive or avoid life-changing injuries.
Preliminary counts from the Office of Traffic Safety show 108 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads in 2021, the highest number since 2014. 38 of the deaths were people between the ages of 25 and 39, the most in that age group since 2012.
77% of unbelted fatalities in 2021 occurred in greater Minnesota, outside the seven-county metro area.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.