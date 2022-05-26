2021 Named Deadliest Summer on MN Roads in 14 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the summer travel season about to begin, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to be safe on state roads and says last summer was the deadliest for travelers since 2007.

According to the DPS, the 100 deadliest days for traffic fatalities is from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Although Minnesota summers bring sunshine and fun, it can also bring a higher volume of traffic to Minnesota roadways.

In a recent report, the preliminary data shows the 100-day stretch in 2021 accounted for 34% of traffic deaths. The number of traffic fatalities has steadily increased in the last four years during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Preliminary number for 2022 already report 124 deaths.

“Your final destination is never guaranteed.” This is an often used anecdote from the Office of Traffic Safety. Data from traffic crashes and casualties shows diver behaviors plays a major role in these results. These behaviors can include, but are not limited to, speeding, distractions, lack of using a seat belt, and drunk driving. The DPS does state that these behaviors are the top contributing factors toward traffic fatalities.

Actions that troopers, deputies, and officers will take to prevent traffic accidents include:

An increased patrol on seat belt enforcement, starting now through June 5th

Enforcement on speeding from July 1st through July 31st

Impaired enforcement driving campaign from August 19th through September 5th

The Department of Public Safety also recommends smart driving tips. They say to speak up against distracted driving, refusing to start driving until every person has buckled their seat belt, slowing down, and designating a sober driver or finding a safe ride home for someone who is impaired.

More information on traffic accidents is on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s website.

