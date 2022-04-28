Lakeland PBS

Clearwater Co. Says Road Repairs After Flooding Could Take a While

Lakeland News — Apr. 27 2022

Clearwater County officials say road repairs that are needed due to flooding could take a while.

The flash flooding washed out some roads like Clearwater Lake Road. Clearwater County Engineer Dan Sauve says six roads were closed and around 50 roads in all were affected.

Fixing some of the roads in the region may take a while due to supply shortages on things like steel and cement box culverts.

“We let a contract earlier this year to replace a town bridge for the township and put in a 16-foot wide box culvert and the suppliers cannot provide it this year, so that has to get done next year,” said Sauve. “And here I got a few other town bridges that just got washed out that are comparable to a large culvert size, you know, a bridge size, and I’m not sure how we’re to get those out – they might take a little longer.”

Officials estimate roads in Clearwater County have suffered about a half million dollars in damage from the storms.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami County Declares State of Emergency Due to Recent Flooding

Spring Floods Cause Road Closures Around Northwest Minnesota

Motorists Advised of Prescribed Burn Near Highway 10 East of Wadena

Bemidji City Hall Basement Floods After Heavy Rainfall

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.