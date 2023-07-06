Clearbrook Woman Dies After Motorcycle Collides with Deer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 57-year-old Clearbrook woman died on July 1st after the motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a deer.

The crash was reported around 2:30 in the afternoon in Clearwater County, north of Leonard in Sinclair Township. Larae Lynn Martine died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The motorcycle driver, 57-year-old Michael Allen Paulson of Clearbrook, was transported to Sanford Bagley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The collision remains under investigation.

