Clearbrook Man Dies in Head-On Crash with Semi in St. Louis County

A 30-year-old Clearbrook man has died after the car he was driving collided with a semi-truck near Orr, Minnesota, located in Saint Louis County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Joshua Roudebush was southbound on Highway 53 when his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck the semi head-on. Roudebush was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

