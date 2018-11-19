Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CLC’s Economic Contribution Estimated At $135.8 Million

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 19 2018
Leave a Comment

Minnesota State, the system of 30 state colleges and seven state universities, found found that Central Lakes College has contributed an estimated $135.8 million to the regional economy.

The study also estimated that CLC has contributed 1,107 jobs to the region. The study was commissioned by Minnesota State and was conducted by Parker Philips, a consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

In the analysis, the study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by CLC and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college.

The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income. There are an estimated 22,400 CLC alumni living and working in Minnesota.

To see the full economic contribution report, visit minnstate.edu/impact.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota State Chancellor Visits CLC Staples Campus

Bemidji State University Begins 100-Year Centennial Celebration

Sanford Center Sees Success With Back-To-Back Concerts

Art Sector Economic Impact Study Reveals Large Numbers in Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Two Fishermen Rescued After Fishing Trip On Red Lake

The Red Lake Police Department is remind everyone about ice safety, after two fishermen had to be rescued on north Red Lake over the weekend.
Posted on Nov. 19 2018

Latest Stories

Two Fishermen Rescued After Fishing Trip On Red Lake

Posted on Nov. 19 2018

Swanville Teen Killed In Crash

Posted on Nov. 19 2018

Bemidji Football Ends Season With Loss to St. Thomas in State Semifinal

Posted on Nov. 18 2018

Pierz Football Falls to Rochester Lourdes in State Semifinal

Posted on Nov. 17 2018

Foresters Harvest Official MN Christmas Tree From Nemadji State Forest

Posted on Nov. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.