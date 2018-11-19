CLC’s Economic Contribution Estimated At $135.8 Million

Minnesota State, the system of 30 state colleges and seven state universities, found found that Central Lakes College has contributed an estimated $135.8 million to the regional economy.

The study also estimated that CLC has contributed 1,107 jobs to the region. The study was commissioned by Minnesota State and was conducted by Parker Philips, a consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.

In the analysis, the study considered the direct spending on operations, pay, benefits, and capital projects by CLC and the estimated increase in demand for goods and services in industry sectors that supply or support the college.

The study also measured the effect of student spending and the induced effect of increased household income. There are an estimated 22,400 CLC alumni living and working in Minnesota.

To see the full economic contribution report, visit minnstate.edu/impact.