CLC’s Dental Assisting Program to Offer Free Dental Care Through ‘Give Kids a Smile’ in April

Central Lakes College’s Dental Assisting Program will provide free dental care to children whose families cannot otherwise afford it. “Give Kids a Smile Day” will be held on April 19 at CLC’s Dental Assisting Lab in Brainerd.

Patients seeking appointments should be age 18 or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Licensed dental assistants and hygienists will be providing care along with two licensed dentists. The students in CLC’s Dental Assisting Program will also be on staff, where it will be a valuable and fulfilling opportunity for them.

“It’s [a] wonderful experience for our students,” says Katie Thalberg, CLC Dental Assisting Program Director. “It’s such a rewarding experience as well. Just any time they volunteer, they’re able to see the joy and the services that they’re able to provide and also to make it an enjoyable experience for the patients.”

Through “Give Kids a Smile,” Minnesota dentists have provided free care to 84,000 children over the past 20 years. Community members can start scheduling appointments now by calling (218) 855-8254 or emailing clcdental@clcmn.edu.

