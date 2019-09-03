CLC’s Ag And Energy Center Designated A Minnesota Water Quality Certified Farm

The Central Lakes College Ag and Energy Center has been designated a Minnesota Water Quality Certified Farm by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program is for producers who are leaders in implementing conservation practices that protect our water.

Classes began at Central Lakes College last week and with the number of boundaries of water around the area, the school is known for its strong water conservation and agriculture programs. Now, through this program, the public receives assurance that certified producers are using conservation practices to protect Minnesota’s lakes, rivers, and streams.

“As an entity, the Ag and Energy Center is a leader in central Minnesota agriculture, it makes sense that we would also lead in practices to protect our water resources, while finding ways to support our Minnesota farmers through innovation,” said CLC’s Dean of Agricultural Studies and Director of the Ag and Energy Center Keith Olander.