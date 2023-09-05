CLC Student from Ukraine Co-Authors Book to Help Her Home Country

Lakeland PBS

Lakeland News — Sep. 5 2023

Mariia Kharytonova

Originally from Ukraine, Mariia Kharytonova always aspired for the American Dream. However, no one could’ve predicted the manner in which she’d achieve it.

“Right now, we will walk,” says Kharytonova on fleeing the county during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “It’s like they said, like it’s not a long walk. And they said, ‘it’s right there!’ We started walking at eight and we came to the Polish border at 3 a.m. Three days, I had my cat. I had my suitcases. My cat didn’t have that, like the box for [carrying]. So she was just in the little backpack.”

Although she was a fully-fledged Brainerd resident now, Kharytonova couldn’t stop thinking about how to help her home country.

“I was here and I had this survivor’s guilt for a long time when I just came here,” says Kharytonova. “In Ukraine, I used to write. So, it’s kind of like my hobby. And I was like hmmm. These are my best friends’ stories, just my neighbors’ stories, my cities’ stories. All of those people that I love, they go through this and I was like, life writes. So I don’t have to do too much.”

Kharytonova has now co-authored the book “24” with her friend and fellow Ukrainian Sofia Vasylenko, and she recently gave a powerful presentation on the work at the Journey North Center in Baxter. Now there’s only one thing left on her mind — the most important one.

“I just want to say that Ukraine will win,” says Kharytonova. “The truth will win. And yeah, save peace and be appreciative for peace. This is really important.”

Sales from “24” will go towards the non-profit organization Impact Ukraine, which will send humanitarian help to the country.

