Lakeland PBS

CLC Requiring Health Questionnaire Before Entry To Campus

Brad Hamilton — Aug. 11 2020

As of yesterday, all visitors to Central Lakes College will be required to complete an online health self-assessment questionnaire before being granted access to either the Brainerd or Staples campuses, as part of the school’s continued effort to take precautions for the coronavirus.

All visitors to campus — including faculty, staff, administrators, employees and students— will be required to complete the survey each day before visiting either the Brainerd or Staples campuses.

Once completed, the screening tool will either indicate that a person is cleared to visit campus, or indicate that they are not allowed to come to campus for health-related reasons. Persons cleared to visit campus will receive an email from the survey tool indicating that they are cleared, and once on campus should be prepared to
produce this email if requested to do so.

This is in addition to the requiring cloth face coverings in all buildings as well as other designated spaces, except in locations or circumstances exempted under the state’s mask ordinance.

According to school officials, the online health screening tool is part of a system-wide initiative by the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities and is being implemented at each of the system’s 37
colleges and universities and at the system’s offices in St. Paul.

The web-based screening tools are available here

Links to the surveys are also available here

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

CLC Performing Arts Center Brings Outdoor Movies To The Community

COVID-19 Update

Bemidji Election Officials Work to Prepare Voting Locations For Socially Distant Primary

Brainerd School Board Approves Hybrid Learning Model For Fall

Latest Stories

CLC Performing Arts Center Brings Outdoor Movies To The Community

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

COVID-19 Update

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

Socially Distant Blooming Trails Horticulture Competition Planned for Beltrami County Fairgrounds

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

Bemidji Election Officials Work to Prepare Voting Locations For Socially Distant Primary

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

American Heart Association, Medtronic Offering Free Health Lessons for Those with Chronic Conditions

Posted on Aug. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.