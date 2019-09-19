CLC Named “Great College To Work For”

Central Lakes College has attained “elite Honor Roll” status as a 2019 Great College to Work For, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges To Work For program.

According to a release, CLC is the only institution in Minnesota this year to receive this honor. The results are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities. Only 85 institutions achieved the “Great College to Work For” recognition, with 42 named to the Honor Roll as standouts in their size category.

Now it its 12th year, The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest workplace recognition programs in the country. The program recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

CLC was cited on the Honor Roll in five categories:

– Collaborative governance

– Job satisfaction

– Compensation & benefits

– Teaching environment

– Confidence in senior leadership

“Central Lakes College is a great place to work because we are all about people–our employees, our students, our communities,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of Central Lakes College. “Our staff and faculty are responsible for creating a welcoming culture of caring. We nurture a culture of relationships, respect, and voice. We know and care about each other. We value every individual and believe that everyone’s voice matters. We

embrace our mission ‘to build futures,’ knowing that students are our reason for being.”