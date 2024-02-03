CLC Hosts Speed Networking Event for Local High School Students

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College’s business, accounting, and computer programs hosted a speed networking event Friday in Brainerd, where they introduced area high school students to careers in those fields.

Students from seven different schools like Verndale and Pillager had the opportunity to pick the brains of industry professionals and also tour the college. The event gave the next generation an informed look of what could lie ahead.

“We at this event have invited ninth through 12th grade students to take part, and that age is a very critical age in which people explore, ‘Who am I? Where am I going? What do I want to do?'” said CLC Dean of Career & Technical Programs Nick Heisserer. “And the best way to do that is to talk to people in the career that have stepped foot in those shoes and know what it’s like and also, give them some advice about, ‘OK, what kind of education do I need to get there? What is the field of work going to be like?’, and to see themselves in a role like that in the future so they can continue to contribute to our community.”

Roughly 150 students were in attendance for Friday’s event.

