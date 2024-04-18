CLC Graduate Discusses His Journey During Arab American Heritage Month

April is National Arab American Heritage Month, and Central Lakes College in Brainerd celebrated the occasion by having 2012 graduate Irshad Hussain stop by last week to share his journey and his culture.

Hussain was born and raised in Pakistan before he found his way to the Brainerd Lakes Area in 2011. Although now a Chicago resident, he loves any opportunity he can get to come back and shed some light on his culture.

“It’s very important for the cultural awareness. Arabian culture is very rich culture of family, food, love,” explained Hussain. “There’s so many miscommunication, there’s so many misunderstandings around the world. [Arabian culture has] family values that foster great relationships and help build a better community.”

After Hussain’s time at CLC, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He now works as both an IT professional and a construction equipment specialist for the U.S. Army Reserve.