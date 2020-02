Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lake College is hosting a blood drive today from 9-2 at the main campus.

CLC is working with the Red Cross to host the drive and encourages all that can, to help.

The Drive is specifically in the Assembly room at the Staples Campus.

To reserve a spot, email Erich.heppner@clcmn.edu

