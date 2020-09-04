Lakeland PBS

CLC Awarded Grant For Voter Participation Project

Lakeland News — Sep. 4 2020

Central Lakes College was recently awarded a $10,000 grant for their “Ask Every Student” program.

The grant will be used to hire students as Democracy Fellows to work on making sure every student has the ability to vote. According to college officials, the Democracy Fellows are not concerned with who students will be voting for, but instead are focused on trying to help young voters exercise their right to cast a ballot.

According to Erich Heppner, CLC Director of Student Life, 61% of the school’s student body voted during the 2016 election.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

