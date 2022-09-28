City of Fosston Awarded $5.8 Million Grant for Industrial Development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Fosston is going to expand the local airport and industrial park thanks to funds acquired through an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant. With the $5.8 million, the city hopes to bring not only industrial growth to the area, but also economic and community development as well.

It’s not everyday a city gets the chance to expand, but when awarded almost $6 million, the opportunity can perfectly present itself. For the town of Fosston, the chance for continuing industrial development is now a reality with funds through ARP.

Announced on September 13th by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the money will allow for an expansion of the industrial park and airport. This will be the third expansion of the industrial park following additions in 2012.

While the $5.8 million will be contributing directly to these expansions, city officials say that they expect much more to develop past the new buildings and infrastructure.

“When there’s new businesses and a couple hundred new jobs in Fosston, a percentage of those will build homes, buy homes,” said Fosston’s Mayor James Offerdahl. “It’ll be an impact…”

Along with adding onto the industrial park and airport, city officials state that more housing options are opening in Fosston through a project funded entirely by the city.

