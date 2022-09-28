Lakeland PBS

City of Fosston Awarded $5.8 Million Grant for Industrial Development

Mary BalstadSep. 27 2022

The city of Fosston is going to expand the local airport and industrial park thanks to funds acquired through an American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant. With the $5.8 million, the city hopes to bring not only industrial growth to the area, but also economic and community development as well.

It’s not everyday a city gets the chance to expand, but when awarded almost $6 million, the opportunity can perfectly present itself. For the town of Fosston, the chance for continuing industrial development is now a reality with funds through ARP.

Announced on September 13th by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the money will allow for an expansion of the industrial park and airport. This will be the third expansion of the industrial park following additions in 2012.

While the $5.8 million will be contributing directly to these expansions, city officials say that they expect much more to develop past the new buildings and infrastructure.

“When there’s new businesses and a couple hundred new jobs in Fosston, a percentage of those will build homes, buy homes,” said Fosston’s Mayor James Offerdahl. “It’ll be an impact…”

Along with adding onto the industrial park and airport, city officials state that more housing options are opening in Fosston through a project funded entirely by the city.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Central MN Adult & Teen Challenge Looking to Expand

Bemidji 31 Education Foundation Holds Fundraiser at Bemidji Brewing

Great River Arts in Little Falls Hosts Fundraiser to Support Upcoming Plans

Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.