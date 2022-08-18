Lakeland PBS

City of Brainerd, Former Firefighters Reach Settlement on Union Being Dissolved

Lakeland News — Aug. 17 2022

The City of Brainerd and five former full-time firefighters have reached a settlement agreement after the five men lost their jobs when the city council dissolved the firefighters union in 2015.

Terms of the agreement say the city must pay the men $3.9 million. The city council approved the settlement during a closed session Monday night.

In 2019, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled the city violated state labor laws by restructuring the fire department and dissolving the union.

