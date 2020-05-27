City of Bemidji Discusses Outdoor Dining Guidelines For Downtown Restaurants
As stay-at-home requirements change, Bemidji is trying to find ways to reopen the downtown safely and effectively.
The city’s Public Affairs Committee met Tuesday to discuss outdoor dining being allowed for restaurants downtown and outline the new guidelines.
The Bemidji City Council will hold a special session on Friday to review applications for individual restaurants so they can be approved by June 1st.
