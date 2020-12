Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

December 22 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

City government touches almost every aspect of our lives. Watch a preview for CITY HALL, a film by Frederick Wiseman, that illustrates the variety of ways the Boston city administration can enter into civil discourse with its citizens. We see Mayor Walsh and his administration address policy priorities such as racial justice, affordable housing, climate action, and homelessness.