Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Bemidji Holds ‘Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate’ Presentation

Justin OthoudtMay. 1 2023

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Bemidji held a presentation last week regarding forest ecosystem health and management, with a heavy focus of climate change and the future of local forests.

The event saw a panel of guests invited to speak on a number of topics, including the significance of logging, private land management, the diversification of forests, and treaty rights within ceded territories.

“We wanna have a good habitat for wildlife and we wanna have recreation in the woods,” explained Citizens’ Climate Lobby Member Ken Grantier. “Getting everybody together and talking is a good thing.”

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby expressed interest in holding more events such as this presentation in the near future.

By — Justin Othoudt

