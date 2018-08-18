Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Citizen Group Sues St. Cloud for Sale of Land to Costco

Anthony Scott
Aug. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

A citizen group is suing St. Cloud for selling city park land to Costco for what it contends is less than fair market value.

Costco Wholesale in late July purchased about 19 acres of Heritage Park for $3.5 million. The St. Cloud Times reports Citizens for Government Accountability filed a civil complaint Thursday in state court claiming the sale violates Minnesota law.

Spokesman Jon Austin says the group believes the sale amounts to an illegal business subsidy because the land is worth as much as $9.1 million.

Mayor Dave Kleis says attorneys for the city and Costco are reviewing the complaint. But he also says the lawsuit won’t delay Costco’s construction of a warehouse, liquor store and gas station or the city’s reconstruction of roads near the development.

Source: AP News

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

Lakeland PBS Presented With Rebate Check For Solar Energy Switch

St. Cloud Prison Locked Down After Officer is Assaulted

Brainerd American Legion Baseball Confident Heading to the State Tournament

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

The Minnesota State Arts Board awards hundreds of grants in all varieties of art forms each year. Many of the grants go to artists and projects
Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Brainerd Artist Opens Pottery Exhibit Tomorrow With Grant Money

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Gubernatorial Candidates Debate For The First Time Since Primary

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Comedian Ron White To Perform At Sanford Center

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

HUD Charges Minnesota Real-Estate Agent And Homeowners With Discrimination

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Date Change For The Sanford Health Merger With Good Samaritan Society

Posted on Aug. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.