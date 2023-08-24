Lakeland PBS

Circus Stella’s Canine and Human Acrobats to Perform in Bemidji

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 24 2023

The public will soon get the chance to see a unique group of people and trained rescue dogs perform in Bemidji this weekend.

Circus Stella is a show put on by husband and wife Dextre and Jana Tripp. The couple is known for entertaining audiences across America and has been featured on America’s Got Talent and Good Morning America.

At the show, audience members can expect performances of acrobatics, agility, and balance with the help of canine partners. The show is on tour around Minnesota, and Bemidji is their first stop.

“Minnesota audiences are just outstanding, incredibly friendly, ready to play,” said Circus Stella entertainer Dextre Tripp. “So it’s really been a great experience. I’m really glad I brought it home.”

Tripp was excited to be back home and just enjoy giving back to the community by putting on a show to bring laughter to families.

“We love to have families, we love to be people’s first circus,” said Tripp. “If you have never seen a circus, come see us.”

Giving back to the community and allowing children to enjoy their last final outing before summer end was the focus of John Hubert, a pastor at Crossroads Church in Bemidji. The backyard of his church will play host to Circus Stella this weekend.

“A lot of children in the community, a lot of families, older people, too. I mean, everybody likes the circus,” said Hubert. “And so we’re so excited to have that community aspect here.”

Seven performances will take place at the large tent at Crossroads Church beginning on Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, Aug. 27. Additional information and showtimes can be found on the Circus Stella website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Board Decides on Crown Property for New Jail Site

Bemidji City Council Drops Ordinance Prohibiting Marijuana Use in Public

Bemidji School District Asks Parents to Fill Out Application for Educational Benefits

Update: 19-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Bemidji

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.