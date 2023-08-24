Circus Stella’s Canine and Human Acrobats to Perform in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The public will soon get the chance to see a unique group of people and trained rescue dogs perform in Bemidji this weekend.

Circus Stella is a show put on by husband and wife Dextre and Jana Tripp. The couple is known for entertaining audiences across America and has been featured on America’s Got Talent and Good Morning America.

At the show, audience members can expect performances of acrobatics, agility, and balance with the help of canine partners. The show is on tour around Minnesota, and Bemidji is their first stop.

“Minnesota audiences are just outstanding, incredibly friendly, ready to play,” said Circus Stella entertainer Dextre Tripp. “So it’s really been a great experience. I’m really glad I brought it home.”

Tripp was excited to be back home and just enjoy giving back to the community by putting on a show to bring laughter to families.

“We love to have families, we love to be people’s first circus,” said Tripp. “If you have never seen a circus, come see us.”

Giving back to the community and allowing children to enjoy their last final outing before summer end was the focus of John Hubert, a pastor at Crossroads Church in Bemidji. The backyard of his church will play host to Circus Stella this weekend.

“A lot of children in the community, a lot of families, older people, too. I mean, everybody likes the circus,” said Hubert. “And so we’re so excited to have that community aspect here.”

Seven performances will take place at the large tent at Crossroads Church beginning on Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, Aug. 27. Additional information and showtimes can be found on the Circus Stella website.