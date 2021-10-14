Lakeland PBS

Chris Young Concert at Sanford Center Cancelled

Lakeland News — Oct. 13 2021

The first big concert for the Sanford Center in Bemidji since the pandemic hit has been cancelled.

Country musician Chris Young was scheduled to play at the Sanford Center on November 6 as part of his Famous Friends Tour, but according to a message on the Sanford Center website, that concert has been cancelled.

Tickets bought through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded once funds are received from the event organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days. A representative from the Sanford Center also tells Lakeland News that tickets purchased from the Sanford Center will also be refunded.

By — Lakeland News

