Chris Swenson is the 2019 Men’s Birchmont Champion as he defeats his fellow BSU teammate Matthew Gregg 2 & 1. Check out some of his best shots of the day and tune in to Monday’s newscast to see full Birchmont coverage, including Emily Israelson’s 3 & 2 victory in the women’s championship over Abbie Kelm.

