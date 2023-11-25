Chippewa National Forest Offering Christmas Tree Permits to Families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many families start their holiday season by cutting their own Christmas tree to carry out traditions and create new memories. The Chippewa National Forest is one place in our neck of the woods to offer that experience.

A permit, an axe, and patience are all that’s needed. Chippewa National Forest staff say cutting a Christmas tree helps to improve the forest’s health and thins densely populated areas of small diameter trees.

“Folks can come to our office here in Cass Lake, which is a supervisor’s office. Otherwise we have district offices in Blackduck, Deer River and down in Walker. They can go in and get their permits Monday through Friday,” said Mike Stearly, Chippewa National Forest Public Affairs Specialist. “It’s a very simple process. Permits are $5 a piece, families can get up to five permits per family and there’s one permit per tree.”

“Just come in. There’s nothing really to fill out,” added Stearly. “You get your permit and you’re ready to go out and head out into the forest.”

The tree permits can also be bought online at recreation.gov/tree-permits.

