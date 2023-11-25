Lakeland PBS

Chippewa National Forest Offering Christmas Tree Permits to Families

Breanna Vinkemeier — Nov. 24 2023

Many families start their holiday season by cutting their own Christmas tree to carry out traditions and create new memories. The Chippewa National Forest is one place in our neck of the woods to offer that experience.

A permit, an axe, and patience are all that’s needed. Chippewa National Forest staff say cutting a Christmas tree helps to improve the forest’s health and thins densely populated areas of small diameter trees.

“Folks can come to our office here in Cass Lake, which is a supervisor’s office. Otherwise we have district offices in Blackduck, Deer River and down in Walker. They can go in and get their permits Monday through Friday,” said Mike Stearly, Chippewa National Forest Public Affairs Specialist. “It’s a very simple process. Permits are $5 a piece, families can get up to five permits per family and there’s one permit per tree.”

“Just come in. There’s nothing really to fill out,” added Stearly. “You get your permit and you’re ready to go out and head out into the forest.”

The tree permits can also be bought online at recreation.gov/tree-permits.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Breanna Vinkemeier

Related Posts

Bemidji to Be Illuminated for Annual ‘Night We Light’ Festival the Day After Thanksgiving

Inaugural Reindeer Run in Bemidji Ready to Kick Off Holiday Season

Cass Lake Woman Charged with Murdering Son Found Incompetent to Stand Trial

Cass County K9 Injured in Attack Recovering, Suspect Charged with Assault

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.