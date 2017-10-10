Children’s Books Come Alive Through New Exhibit At Brainerd Public Library

The Brainerd Public Library will focus on a few beloved children’s books with their new Storyland exhibit. The interactive exhibit was built by the Minnesota Children’s Museum and brought to the community by Bremer Bank.

The books, “Where’s Spot?” by Eric Hill, “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” by Beatrix Potter and “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats will be transformed into a bi-lingual and three dimensional play area.

The exhibit is aimed towards children 8 and younger by focusing on sound awareness, letter knowledge and vocabulary. The Brainerd Public Library will house the traveling exhibit until February.

Jolene Bradley the Brainerd Public Library Manager is excited about the opportunity the exhibit will offer to the community.