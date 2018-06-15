Child Injured In Vehicle Vs. Cow Accident
An eleven-year-old boy was hurt Friday morning when the truck he was riding in collided with a cow.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, shortly after midnight, Royal Dean Larson, 45 of Windom was driving a ford pick-up east of Highway 1 in Shooks Township, Which is about forty miles north of Bemidji when he hit a cow in the road.
Larson was uninjured, but an eleven-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Hospital.
Both the driver and child were wearing seatbelts.
There is no word about the condition of the cow.
