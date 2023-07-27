CHI St. Joseph’s Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Community Health Improvement Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids is inviting local nonprofit organizations to consider applying for grants that support the delivery of services vital to improving health and well-being, as well as health equity.

This opportunity is part of the CommonSpirit Health’s Community Health Improvement Grants program, which was created in 2019. The program is focused specifically on significant needs that were identified in their most recent community health needs assessment.

CHI St. Joseph’s is accepting proposals that address mental health needs, substance abuse, a youth/community/recreation center, and economic factors that influence wellness and obesity.

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, by visiting the CommonSpirit website or by calling Marlee Morrison with CHI St. Joseph’s Health at 218-237-5464.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today