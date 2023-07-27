Lakeland PBS

CHI St. Joseph’s Invites Nonprofits to Apply for Community Health Improvement Grants

Lakeland News — Jul. 27 2023

CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids is inviting local nonprofit organizations to consider applying for grants that support the delivery of services vital to improving health and well-being, as well as health equity.

This opportunity is part of the CommonSpirit Health’s Community Health Improvement Grants program, which was created in 2019. The program is focused specifically on significant needs that were identified in their most recent community health needs assessment.

CHI St. Joseph’s is accepting proposals that address mental health needs, substance abuse, a youth/community/recreation center, and economic factors that influence wellness and obesity.

Interested organizations can learn more about the grant program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, by visiting the CommonSpirit website or by calling Marlee Morrison with CHI St. Joseph’s Health at 218-237-5464.

By — Lakeland News

