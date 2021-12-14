Lakeland PBS

Chauvin Expected to Plead Guilty in Floyd Civil Rights Case

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

A federal docket entry on Monday shows that a hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday for Chauvin to change his not guilty plea. The move would remove Chauvin from a federal trial but could significantly increase the likely length of his sentence.

Chauvin has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for pinning his knee against Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe in May 2020. Chauvin and three other former officers were scheduled to go to trial in late January on the civil rights charges.

