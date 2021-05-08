Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Holding Hostages at St. Cloud Bank
Charges have been filed against a man accused of holding five employees hostage during an eight-hour standoff at a St. Cloud Bank that lasted more than eight hours.
35-year-old suspect Ray R. McNeary was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, armed kidnapping, and assault in Stearns County District Court.
Police say that no firearm was found on McNeary or at the scene. McNeary was arrested in the bank shortly after the fifth and final hostage ran out of the building at about 10 PM Thursday.
McNeary’s bail hearing was rescheduled from Friday, May 7 to Monday, May 10.
