Lakeland PBS

Charges Filed Against Man Accused of Holding Hostages at St. Cloud Bank

Lakeland News — May. 7 2021

Charges have been filed against a man accused of holding five employees hostage during an eight-hour standoff at a St. Cloud Bank that lasted more than eight hours.

35-year-old suspect Ray R. McNeary was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, armed kidnapping, and assault in Stearns County District Court.

Police say that no firearm was found on McNeary or at the scene. McNeary was arrested in the bank shortly after the fifth and final hostage ran out of the building at about 10 PM Thursday.

McNeary’s bail hearing was rescheduled from Friday, May 7 to Monday, May 10.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Walker Man Charged, Accused of Driving SUV Over His Niece

Two Arrested After Over 20 Grams of Fentanyl Found in Bemidji Hotel Search

Plea Rejected for Ex-Clearwater Co. Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Students

Family of Daunte Wright Remembers Him During Funeral Service

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.