DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Ceremony Commemorates 75th Anniversary Of Death March

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Erma Peck has fond memories of her husband, Henry Peck. He passed away in 2011 and was a prisoner of war during the Bataan Death March.

“He was ok, but he doesn’t want to take any crap from anybody,” said Erma Peck, wife of Henry Peck. “He stands up for himself.”

Henry Peck is being remembered along with the men from the 194th Tank Battalion on the 75th anniversary of the Fall of Bataan where American soldiers surrendered and the Japanese forced them to march as prisoners.

“They were all young men practically boys and to be called into that war it is sad,” said Peck.

A wreath laying ceremony was held in front of the Brainerd National Guard Armory. The gloomy weather didn’t stop people from coming out to support men who paid the ultimate price and lost their life in combat or captivity.

“It’s important for us to keep their memories alive as you well know many of them aren’t with us anymore,” said U.S. Army Captain Christopher Bingham. “In fact we have one survivor left who couldn’t unfortunately be here today, but as time progresses it’ll be incumbent upon us and the family members to keep the tradition alive.”

One by one, 32 names were called to honor the spirit and brotherhood of the men. Their dog tags were then hung on similar tanks used during that time period.

A rifle salute and the raising of the “Honor and Remembrance Flag” followed. The crowd of family, friends and other service men and women then went inside the Armory.

During the ceremony it was said how these men suffered cruelty, and had a sense of helplessness. For Dottie Bisted she never met her great uncle Gerald Bell, who was killed in action but his sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed.

‘Thankful that I have, that I have the liberties that I do today, because of the sacrifices that they made,” said Dottie Bisted. “I feel proud of their sacrifices.”

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Pearl Harbor Dinner Honors Veterans

Over Three Hundred Participants In This Year’s Bataan Memorial Death March

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

New Robot Revolutionizes Surgery

It’s 2017 and although we don’t have flying cars yet, robots have made its way into the surgical operating room. Presenting: The DaVinci XI
Posted on Apr. 10 2017

Recently Added

New Robot Revolutionizes Surgery

Posted on Apr. 10 2017

Hackfest Tech Competition Has Teams Creating Real World Solutions

Posted on Apr. 10 2017

Community Spotlight: Zumba Charity Brings Autism Awareness

Posted on Apr. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.