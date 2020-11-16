Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Suspends Winter Sports Seasons

Nick UrsiniNov. 16 2020

Central Lakes College announced that it is suspending its men’s and women’s basketball seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The decision to suspend Raider basketball was made after a great deal of conversation and careful consideration of data. COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase throughout our state, our region and our college community. Unfortunately, the indoor nature of basketball and the challenges associated with competition carry significant inherent risk. While our players and coaches are committed to following all mitigation protocols, the risk is simply too great,” said CLC President Hara Charlier.

The College remains optimistic about hosting spring sports. They are planning to host softball and baseball next semester.

According to administrators, the outdoor, low-contact nature of spring athletics reduces risk. They are hopeful that with strong mitigation measures and COVID transmission rates expected to improve in the spring, Raider athletes will be on the field. The nature and timing of practices remains to be determined but will follow CLC COVID protocols. Spring training out-of-state trips have been canceled.

“We appreciate our administration for their efforts and the communication process in making these decisions. We are excited about softball and baseball and for our student athletes who will
be participating this spring,” said Athletic Director Jim Russell.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka Tests Positive for COVID-19

Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Monday

U of M Epidemiologist Urges People to Follow New COVID-19 Guidelines

COVID-19 Cases in Northern Minnesota Continue to Rise

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.