Central Lakes College Suspends Winter Sports Seasons

Central Lakes College announced that it is suspending its men’s and women’s basketball seasons due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The decision to suspend Raider basketball was made after a great deal of conversation and careful consideration of data. COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase throughout our state, our region and our college community. Unfortunately, the indoor nature of basketball and the challenges associated with competition carry significant inherent risk. While our players and coaches are committed to following all mitigation protocols, the risk is simply too great,” said CLC President Hara Charlier.

The College remains optimistic about hosting spring sports. They are planning to host softball and baseball next semester.

According to administrators, the outdoor, low-contact nature of spring athletics reduces risk. They are hopeful that with strong mitigation measures and COVID transmission rates expected to improve in the spring, Raider athletes will be on the field. The nature and timing of practices remains to be determined but will follow CLC COVID protocols. Spring training out-of-state trips have been canceled.

“We appreciate our administration for their efforts and the communication process in making these decisions. We are excited about softball and baseball and for our student athletes who will

be participating this spring,” said Athletic Director Jim Russell.

