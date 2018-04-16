Central Lakes College Announces New Mission, Vision and Values
It was 9 months of discussion and brainstorming sessions through a committee made up of faculty, students and staff, before the new statements were released. Central Lakes College is going through a strategic planning process and decided to re-evaluate the current mission of “We build futures.”
Those three words remain the same with just a few changes in the description. These include:
- provide life-long learning opportunities in Liberal Arts, Technical Education and Customized Training programs
- create opportunities for cultural enrichment, civic responsibility and community engagement
- nurture the development and success of diverse student body through a respectful and supportive environment
The new values decided upon include excellence, innovation, inclusion and community.
The new vision statement reads, Central Lakes College advances innovation, inspires learning and transforms lives.
CLC President, Hara Charlier is excited to get these new goals into practice at the college.
