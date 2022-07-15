Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Announces New Interim Vice President

Mary BalstadJul. 15 2022

A new Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs was announced this morning for Central Lakes College (CLC).

Mark Johnson will fill the role. He will replace Joy Bodin, who is currently serving as Interim President at Hennipen Technical College. Johnson is already receiving welcoming messages from his new colleagues.

Mark Johnson
Credit: CLC

“[Mark] brings a wealth of higher education knowledge and a true passion for helping students,” said President of CLC Dr. Hara Charlier of this recent appointment. “He has hit the ground running and is already hard at work advancing our mission of helping students build their futures.”

Johnson’s previous career in education extends to other higher education institutions. He served as the Academic Dean at Hennipen Technical College and also at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas as the Dean of Business and Technology. Johnson holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from William Michael College of Law. He also has a Master of Arts (M.A.) from Winona State University and is currently completing his Educational Doctorate (Ed.D.) there as well.

Of CLC, Johnson notes the “Culture of Caring” while on campus. He also comments on the different aspects of the college, from educational to social means.

“CLC has such a positive impact on the community and economy here,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to be part of that.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Joey Yow Taking Over as New CLC Performing Arts Director

Law Enforcement Cadets Gain Experience in Animal Control in Brainerd

Former State Dept. Official Discusses War in Ukraine at CLC’s Rosenmeier Forum

One Injured in Snowmobile Accident South of Motley

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.