Central Lakes College Announces New Interim Vice President

A new Interim Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs was announced this morning for Central Lakes College (CLC).

Mark Johnson will fill the role. He will replace Joy Bodin, who is currently serving as Interim President at Hennipen Technical College. Johnson is already receiving welcoming messages from his new colleagues.

“[Mark] brings a wealth of higher education knowledge and a true passion for helping students,” said President of CLC Dr. Hara Charlier of this recent appointment. “He has hit the ground running and is already hard at work advancing our mission of helping students build their futures.”

Johnson’s previous career in education extends to other higher education institutions. He served as the Academic Dean at Hennipen Technical College and also at San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas as the Dean of Business and Technology. Johnson holds a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from William Michael College of Law. He also has a Master of Arts (M.A.) from Winona State University and is currently completing his Educational Doctorate (Ed.D.) there as well.

Of CLC, Johnson notes the “Culture of Caring” while on campus. He also comments on the different aspects of the college, from educational to social means.

“CLC has such a positive impact on the community and economy here,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to be part of that.”

