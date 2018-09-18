Lakeland PBS
CentraCare Specialty Clinic Opens In Baxter

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 17 2018
There is a new specialty care clinic in Baxter. CentraCare Specialty Clinic opened its doors at the end of last month and hosted an official open house and ribbon cutting this evening.

CentraCare Specialty Clinic offers a variety of specialty care services from brain and spine care, heart and kidney care, to plastic surgery and wound care. The public was invited to attend the open house and ribbon cutting and was able to tour the clinic and learn about the services it provides.

“A number of the specialists have been coming up here for up to twenty years but I think we’re able to start to bring additional specialists, expand some of the services. Wound care for example is a service that is a new service for us to bring up here,” said Mark Thompson, CentraCare Specialty Clinic Section Director. “Access for any specialty is always a challenge and I think anything that can help to improve the access is going to be a good thing.”

The clinic is located at 7418 Forthun Road in Baxter and is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Rachel Johnson
