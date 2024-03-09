Lakeland PBS

Celebration of Life to Be Held for Bemidji HS Icon Eric ‘Big E’ Nelson

Lakeland News — Mar. 8 2024

A celebration of life will take place this Sunday for Bemidji High School icon Eric “Big E” Nelson.

The school’s beloved custodian and supporter of many Bemidji students and staff died last week after a long battle with kidney cancer. Last year, he was honored before one of the Jacks’ home basketball games for his impact on Bemidji athletics, and last Friday he was remembered before the final boys’ basketball game of the season.

A celebration of life for Nelson is set for Sunday, March 10 at 11 a.m. at the Bemidji High School auditorium. “Big E,” as Nelson was affectionately known, was a part of the Lumberjack community for more than three decades.

By — Lakeland News

