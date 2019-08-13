Lakeland PBS
Cedar Lakes Casino Breaks The Record For World’s Largest Fry Bread Taco

Aug. 12 2019

There are over 47,000 records in the Guinness Book of World Records, and now the staff at the Cedar Lakes Casino in Cass Lake are officially apart of its history. Gathering the beef, cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions for the world’s largest fry bread taco was the easy part. The real challenge was figuring out how to fry the eight-foot-long piece of dough.

“I couldn’t have been able to do it without my crew and Cass Metal Craft, they are the geniuses behind this contraption; we’ve been planning this for years so we finally pulled it off,” says Will Erickson, the executive chef at the Cedar Lakes Casino, while pointing to the giant fryer behind him.

Another part of the world record was that the entire fry bread taco had to be eaten on site for it to count. Luckily, that wasn’t a problem. Cedar Lakes Casino employees estimate that over a thousand people came out to help break the record.

“It is a new Guinness World Records title. They established it with 150.2 lbs. of fry bread here, so what we did today was we had to weigh that scale, we had to weigh that big old frying pan that they had to use to fry this piece of bread and than we subtracted that from the weight of the dough,” says Mike Marcotte, an adjudicator with the Guinness Book of World Records.

The new world record will be published on the Guinness Book of World Records website. There’s also a chance that it could be printed in the 2021 edition of the Record Book.

