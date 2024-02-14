CDC Expected to Ease Guidance on COVID-19 Isolation This Spring

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Isolation may no longer be necessary if you have COVID-19 – and have been fever-free for 24 hours with mild or improving symptoms.

That’s according to the Washington Post, which reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to ease COVID-19 guidance this spring. The planned shift was reportedly discussed in a briefing with state health officials last week.

Since 2021, the agency has said people should isolate for at least five days after a positive test, then continue to mask. The updated guidance would bring COVID-19 in line with guidance for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu.

