Lakeland PBS

CDC Expected to Ease Guidance on COVID-19 Isolation This Spring

Lakeland News — Feb. 13 2024

Isolation may no longer be necessary if you have COVID-19 – and have been fever-free for 24 hours with mild or improving symptoms.

That’s according to the Washington Post, which reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to ease COVID-19 guidance this spring. The planned shift was reportedly discussed in a briefing with state health officials last week.

Since 2021, the agency has said people should isolate for at least five days after a positive test, then continue to mask. The updated guidance would bring COVID-19 in line with guidance for other respiratory viruses, such as the flu.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Newest COVID Shots Are 54% Effective in Preventing Symptoms, CDC Finds

Health Officials Urge Caution with Increased Respiratory Virus Activity

CDC Reports Respiratory Viruses Like Covid-19 & Flu Activity Increasing

Beltrami County Health Department Hosts Free Flu Shot Event

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.