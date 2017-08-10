Cattle Barn Fire Kills 2 Dozen Cows In Melrose
Deputies arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames. The homeowners were awakened by a passer-by and were able to open a gate to release several of the cows that were trapped inside.
The barn housed about 30 cows. Authorities say the fire killed about 25 calves.
The barn was destroyed. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
