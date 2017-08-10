DONATE

Cattle Barn Fire Kills 2 Dozen Cows In Melrose

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 10 2017
MELROSE, Minn. (AP) — A cattle barn fire has killed about two dozen calves in central Minnesota.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Elrosa firefighters were called to a barn fire at the Wuertz Dairy Farm early Thursday.

Deputies arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames. The homeowners were awakened by a passer-by and were able to open a gate to release several of the cows that were trapped inside.

The barn housed about 30 cows. Authorities say the fire killed about 25 calves.

The barn was destroyed. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

